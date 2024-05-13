Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,827,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

