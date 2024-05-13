Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 1.2 %

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

