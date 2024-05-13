Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chuy’s by 57.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

