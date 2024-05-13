CIBC Cuts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$27.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JWEL. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.69.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$26.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

