CIBC Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$85.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.70.

GRT.UN stock opened at C$71.23 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$83.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

