Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cintas has raised its dividend by an average of 92.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $16.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $700.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $658.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.90. Cintas has a one year low of $458.00 and a one year high of $704.84.

Shares of Cintas are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

