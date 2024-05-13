Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

