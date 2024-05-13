Citigroup Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.12.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 289,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $313.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

