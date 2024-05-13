Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 220.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $57,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $3,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

