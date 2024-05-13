Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 7.4 %

CLSD stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.35. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,967,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.