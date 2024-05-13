Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,347,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,961 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 359,801 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 196,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.7 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLF

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.