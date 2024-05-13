CMS Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

View Our Latest Report on CMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.