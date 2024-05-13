Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

