Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 151.32% from the company’s current price.

COGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.