Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $11.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

