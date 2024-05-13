Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

