Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

