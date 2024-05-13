Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

