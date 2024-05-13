Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,041,602,000 after buying an additional 176,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $200.92 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total value of $3,473,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,847 shares of company stock worth $81,473,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

