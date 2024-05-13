Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 30th

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $1,073,916. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

