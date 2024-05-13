Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

