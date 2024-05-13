Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

