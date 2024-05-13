Comparing Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) & Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Brand Engagement Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $4.48 billion 1.85 $150.38 million $0.62 48.95 Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 1,371.22 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

70.4% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Open Text has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Open Text and Brand Engagement Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 6 5 0 2.45 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text presently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 2.85% 24.45% 5.96% Brand Engagement Network N/A -19.90% -16.34%

Summary

Open Text beats Brand Engagement Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

