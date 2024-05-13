Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $320.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

