Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

