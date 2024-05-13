Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,622,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after buying an additional 283,740 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,414 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,410.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 142,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 136,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $195.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.53 and a 12 month high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

