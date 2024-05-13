Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $94.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.