Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $81,969,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after buying an additional 350,440 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $259.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

