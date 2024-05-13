Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 521,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4,035.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 260,826 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $7,909,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 127,551 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNOV opened at $45.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.