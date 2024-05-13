Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

