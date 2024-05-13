Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,424,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQ 500 International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

IQ 500 International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQIN opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.77. IQ 500 International ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

About IQ 500 International ETF

The IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ 500 International index. The fund tracks an index of developed market ex-US stocks. The index uses fundamental factors for selection and weighting. IQIN was launched on Dec 13, 2018 and is managed by IndexIQ.

