Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 337 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

XDEC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

