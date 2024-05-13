Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

