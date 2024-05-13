Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Lara Caimi Sells 9,375 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,495,312.50.
Confluent Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of CFLT opened at $29.42 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Confluent
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after acquiring an additional 738,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,201,000 after purchasing an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
