Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Lara Caimi Sells 9,375 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,495,312.50.

Confluent Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $29.42 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after acquiring an additional 738,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,201,000 after purchasing an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

