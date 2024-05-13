ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

CNOB opened at $20.15 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

