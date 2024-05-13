ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

