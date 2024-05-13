ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.54.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.