Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.21.

CPLF stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.26. The firm has a market cap of C$659.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.83. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of C$4.94 and a 1 year high of C$9.15.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

