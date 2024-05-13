Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $42.99 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.55. Research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

