Cormark Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$105.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

Get iA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$85.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.49. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.