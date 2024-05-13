Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $9,625,201,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762,902 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,152,647,000 after buying an additional 2,456,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $679,928,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $414.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $306.26 and a twelve month high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

