Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $152,966.20 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coursera Stock Performance
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.
Get Our Latest Analysis on COUR
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coursera
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.