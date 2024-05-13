Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $152,966.20 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Emory University purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,893,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,526,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

