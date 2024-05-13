Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.2 %

CBRL opened at $56.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

