Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

CBRL opened at $56.40 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

