Craig Hallum Increases Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $23.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVDL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.61. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 159,577 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 266,851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

