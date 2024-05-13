Craig Hallum Trims Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price to $12.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

CDLX stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cardlytics has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,306 shares of company stock valued at $455,203 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 231,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $5,258,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 27.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 600.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

