CRH (NYSE:CRH) Issues Earnings Results

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion.

CRH opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. CRH has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

