CRH (NYSE:CRH) Issues Earnings Results

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion.
CRH Stock Up 4.3 %
CRH opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. CRH has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.
CRH Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
