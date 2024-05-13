CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 252,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,592. CRH has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $8,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

