CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 197,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,848,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

