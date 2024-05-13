Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wedbush

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,854. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

