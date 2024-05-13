Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.31.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.70%.

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

