Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.